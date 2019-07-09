Dauer to be Inducted into Red Wings Hall of Fame

July 9, 2019 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release





ROCHESTER, NY - Former infielder Rich Dauer will become the 100th member of the Rochester Red Wings Hall of Fame when he is inducted on Saturday, August 31 before the Wings host Syracuse at 7:05 p.m.

Dauer made his one season in Rochester count, earning International League Most Valuable Player and Rookie of the Year in 1976. He hit .336/.391/.460 with 26 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 78 RBI, and 84 runs scored in 132 games for the Red Wings that season while leading the league with 176 hits.

Dauer won the league batting title that year on a crazy final day of the regular season. He led the batting race entering the final day but was 0-for-2 when he learned that second-place Miguel Dilone of Charleston had been rained out in Memphis. Had he not played, Dauer would have won the title. Another hitless at-bat put Dauer in a tough spot, needing two more hits to regain the lead. He singled in the 7th but was in the on-deck circle with two outs in the 9th. A walk extended the inning for Dauer, who lined a single to left field. His final number was .335878, edging the .33578 of Dilone.

Dauer spent his entire 10-year MLB career with Baltimore and hit .257 with 193 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, 372 RBI and 448 runs scored in 1,140 games. The Orioles reached the World Series twice: winning against Philadelphia in 1983 and falling to Pittsburgh in 1979.

After his MLB playing career, Dauer entered the coaching ranks. He most recently was the first base coach and infield instructor for the Houston Astros from 2015-17. Dauer also served in various roles on other MLB staffs: third base coach for Colorado from 2009-12, Kansas City from 1997-2002, and Cleveland from 1990-91, and bench coach for Milwaukee from 2003-05. In addition to his Major League coaching experience he was a minor league manager, coach, and roving instructor for the Padres (2013-14), Royals (1993-96), Orioles (1992), and Indians (1988-89). Dauer was the recipient of the 2013 Jack Krol Award, given by the San Diego organization to a person for their player development contributions.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.