Syracuse Butter Sculptures Take over NBT Bank Stadium, Saturday, June 13

SYRACUSE, NY - The Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets will take the field as the Syracuse Butter Sculptures on Saturday, 7/13, against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders at 7:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. that day and the 1st 1000 fans through the gates will receive a Butter Sculpture Scooch bobblehead, courtesy of the New York State Fair.

The Butter Sculptures name is based on the famous butter sculpture designed for The Great New York State Fair each summer. The NYS Fair takes place at the end of August, right down the street from historic NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY.

The baseball team will wear specialty Butter Sculptures jerseys and hats on the field that day. The jerseys are courtesy of Fidelis Care and will be auctioned off during the game to raise money for Griffin's Guardians. The jersey auction will take place on the Livesource app from the time gates open, through the end of the 7th inning of the game. The Livesource app is free to download to any mobile device. The on-field hats, as well as adjustable Butter Sculptures caps and t-shirts will be available for sale in the Syracuse Mets Team Store and online at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

In addition to the fair-themed name change, NBT Bank Stadium will transform into a baseball-themed fair. Fans can enjoy a mini Chevy Court outside the stadium, based on the NYS Fair Chevy Court at the Fair Grounds. In addition, in between innings, check out Mutts Gone Nuts, a human/dog entertainment act similar to the fun roving acts that traverse the Fair, presented by Labatt.

"We're excited to celebrate two of the great things about upstate New York - the Fair and baseball. It's going to be a terrific day at the ballpark as the fun spreads like New York butter from one end of NBT Bank Stadium to the other," said Troy Waffner, State Fair Director.

The concession stands will feature different fair-themed food, including:

Chicken Fry Fry (1st Base Side)

Loaded Mini Corn Dogs (mini corn dogs with bacon & cheese)

Fried dough

Hofmann Home Plate (1st Base Side):

Sausage with peppers and onions

Loaded Salt Potatoes

Grab 'N Go Nacho Cart (1st Base Side):

Chocolate Covered Chips

Syracuse Land and Cattle (behind home plate):

The Amazin' Burger (pulled pork, deep fried pickle, boom sauce on a burger)

Deep Fried Pickles

The Bullpen (behind home plate):

Wine Slushy

The "Butter Cow" (cold brew coffee, chocolate milk, ice cream and 1911 vodka)

Vinny's Original Pizza (3rd base side):

Philly Cheesesteak Pizza with peppers and onions

The Show (3rd base side):

Pretzel Dogs

Deep Fried Pickles

Taste NY Gill Cart (3rd base side):

Italian Sausage with peppers and onions

Lupo's Spiedies

Hofmann Beer Brats made with Empire Ale

Scooch's Scoops (3rd base side):

Holy Cow Cookie Sundae

After the game, everyone can stay to enjoy a post-game fireworks extravaganza, presented by Pinnacle Spas.

Butter Sculptures Night has been selected by ESPN as the Minor League Promotion of the Week. Fans can check out the Butter Sculptures on ESPN this Saturday morning, around 8:55 a.m.

For tickets to see the Butter Sculptures take on the RailRiders, visit the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or call 315-474-7833 during regular office hours, or purchase tickets online anytime at syracusemets.com.

