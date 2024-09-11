Dashers Welcome the Custard Cup

Welcome to new sponsor The Custard Cup! We are very excited to have them join the Dashers family. The Custard Cup has been a hot spot in the summer for the Danville community for many, many years. There is still time to get your custard, they don't close until October 20.

