Dashers Unveil 10th Anniversary Uniforms Ahead of Upcoming Season

The Danville Dashers are thrilled to announce the official reveal of our 2020-21 on-ice jerseys!

This year's jerseys will have a special touch to them as they will celebrate this year, which marks the 10th anniversary for the Dashers hockey team. First and foremost, the occasion is marked by the appearance of the 10th anniversary logo on each jersey.

This year's black jersey features the crest on the right chest area, with the Dasher deer head logo front and center providing an electric contrast to our newest jerseys. Our typical black shorts add to the color flow of the jersey as they run down to the newest installation-- the deer logo above the knee.

Opposite that, we're also unveiling our white jerseys, which has the 10 year logo and sash lettering that spells out the Dashers on the front, bringing in both the retro style, and the new style to the attire. These will also carry the custom socks with the Dasher logo above the knees.

For fans wanting to order one of these special edition beauties for themselves... Fans can pre-order either jersey and have it in time for our home opener this season. Custom jerseys are $190 each, and give fans the option to put a custom name and number on their jerseys. Season ticket holders will receive a 10% discount on their jersey purchases.

Contact the Dashers at [email protected] or call 217-213-8939 to get your order form today! We'll be taking orders through October 2nd, so get them in fast!

