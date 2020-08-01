Dashers Sign Talented Forward Soilis

Danville, IL - The Dashers are happy to announce that we have signed Stavros Soilis to a contract ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Soilis, a 23 year old forward, comes to the Dashers after an impressive 2019 season, bringing with him an impressive arsenal that adds to an already impressive Dasher front line.

"I'm very excited to play in Danville, it was a tough building to play in because of how loud and dedicated the fan base is!" Soilis remarked to Dashers media. "It's going to be nice playing for them and not against."

Before graduating from Indiana Tech and going Profesional, the forward from Montreal, Canada notched 52 total points in 54 games. Before joining Tech, he played in leagues such as CCHL, NOJHL and others.

"I'm very excited to meet the boys and see the new town, it's going to be an exciting season with a lot of talented and great players."

Last season with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, Soilis tallied up 20 points for a Rumble Bees team that tended to lack offensive firepower. Soilis was at in both point categories, adding 10 assists to his 10 goals.

Soilis said one goal stands out for this season-- "I'm looking forward to helping the boys bring Dasher nation a championship!"

You can catch Stavros Soilis and the rest of your favorite Dashers in action this season at the David S. Palmer arena. Stay tuned to our social media channels for even more announcements, and updates!

