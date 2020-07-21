Dashers Sign Physical Defenseman Hajda

July 21, 2020 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Danville Dashers News Release





Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to add yet another talented player to the roster ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 FPHL season--- 25 year old defenseman Jiri Hajda.

Hajda hails from Valasske Mezirici in the Czech Republic. The big, left-handed defenseman measures in at 6-foot-5 inches, and 235 pounds and will look to be a strong force to be reckoned with in this Dashers' lineup, strengthening a considerably strong, powerful Dashers defense that has been stacked to the brim with talent this offseason.

"Hajda is a very large man at 6'5, who can skate and move the puck. [He also] has a cannon for a shot," Dashers head coach Gary Gill told Dashers' media after the signing. "With the addition of Jiri on our Blue Line, we are pretty excited about the way that [that line] is shaping up."

The Dashers new defenseman was previously playing for the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers in the WSHL before he joined the Watertown Wolves back in the 2016-17 season. In that year with Watertown he appeared in 16 games.

Following that foray into the FPHL, Hajda moved back home and played in the Czech third league, for HC Valasske Mezirici, playing in 32 total games between 2017 and 2018, and appeared in a total of 11 playoff games for the squad. After that he moved on to Slovakia to play in the Slovakian second league, tallying 15 points in 32 games for HC Presov.

"I a excited for this opportunity that Coach Gill and the Dashers have given me," Hajda told Dashers' media. "I know that the Dashers are one of the top teams in the league, and I'm looking forward to getting on the ice and giving all I have every night."

Hadja looks to make his presence known in the Dashers defense, which boasts an impressive lineup, and a solid mixture of speed, size and skill.

"I am looking forward to getting out there, and giving everything I can give for the fans, and for my teammates," Hajda finished with.

The Dashers' newest defenseman will be back on the ice in the 2020-21 season, along with the rest of your favorite Dashers, both returning and new. Stay tuned to our social media channels and websites for more updates, player signings, contests and more in the near future!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 21, 2020

Dashers Sign Physical Defenseman Hajda - Danville Dashers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.