Dashers Release New Logo

June 7, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







The Danville Dashers are back in the Federal Prospects Hockey League! Friday June 17th new new Dashers skipper AJ Tesoriero released the organizations new logo to the public. The Dashers are owned by Barry Soskins who owned the original franchise the prior 10 years that the FPHL operated in Danville, IL. Diane Short will resume her duties as the President of the Dashers.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league that will be operating in its 15th season during 2024-25 Season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from June 7, 2024

Dashers Release New Logo - Danville Dashers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.