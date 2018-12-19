Dashers Part Ways with Head Coach Paul MacLean
December 19, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Danville Dashers News Release
DANVILLE - The Danville Dashers have announced that Paul MacLean has been relieved of his coaching duties. The entire Danville Dashers organization would like to thank Paul for his time and wish him well in any and all of his future endeavors. Dustin Henning has been named as the interim head coach. A release will be made in the near future with regards to a new head coach.
