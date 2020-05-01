Dashers Name Gill Newest Head Coach

The Danville Dashers are proud to announce the hire of Head Coach Gary Gill ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 postseason. Gill joins the Dashers after a successful coaching career, which most recently saw him spend time with the Columbus River Dragons last season.

Gill, a Quebec native, was previously the head coach of the Rome Frenzy in the FPHL's inaugural season. Gil has coached teams in the ECHL (Reading), CHL (Mississippi), and WSHL (Cheyenne and Oklahoma City). Before his time with the River Dragons, Gill was serving as the head coach and owner of the Oklahoma City Jr. Blazers.

"I am thankful for the opportunity given to me by Diane Short and Barry Soskins to join the Dasher family, and it's already rich hockey heritage," Gil said to Dasher media. "I'm also looking forward to meeting our fans and getting to know them, and being a part of the Danville community."

Gil's hockey journey started with him being a forward for the Soo Greyhounds in the OHA-Jr.'s and the OMJHL, in which he boasted an impressive point tally as well, marking 144 points in his two seasons there.

"Right now, I'm focusing on building a team that represents the city of Danville," Gil stated to Dasher media. "HARD WORKING, HIGH ENERGY [teams] that will BATTLE to defend the crest they wear on their jerseys every day."

Dashers fans will look for the team to build off of the success that they were seeing towards the end of the season, before the season's coronavirus-related cancellation. The FPHL looks to build on growing momentum, and head into a new season on a high.

Gill and all of the Danville Dashers staff and players are excited to get back out on the ice.

