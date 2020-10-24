Dashers Announce Free Agent Camp

Danville, IL - The Danville Dashers are excited to announce the return of their annual Free Agent Camp, seeking out new talent to complement a growingly impressive squad ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The training camp, from which at least two players will be offered a PTO (Professional Tryout Contract), is set to take place just before the beginning of the season, from December 1-3.

The camp will take place at the David S. Palmer Arena (meaning it will be one of the first activities to take place on the arena's new rink), and will consist of five on-ice sessions, consisting of 1 practice and 4 games.

The total cost to attend IS $200 per player, and the available spots are limited, so act fast.

If you have questions or want to sign up, contact Dashers' Head Coach Gary Gill by calling 901-687-7703 or emailing [email protected]

