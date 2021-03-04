Dash to Toss Free T-Shirts in Local Neighborhood

March 4, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release







WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash, Truist, and Wake Forest Baptist Health are taking the most popular in-game promotion at Truist Stadium, the "Free T-shirt Toss", to a local neighborhood. Dash staff and team mascot BOLT will toss free T-shirts from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Neighborhoods can be nominated in a social media contest on the Dash Facebook page or by emailing the Dash at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com. The Dash will also be delivering free ice cream to a neighborhood in the coming weeks.

"Nothing gets a crowd more excited than a Free T-shirt Toss and we are going to bring that same exhilaration to a local neighborhood," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.

T-shirts will be wrapped with useful information from Wake Forest Baptist Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the neighborhood is selected, the lucky residents will be informed of the delivery date so that families can be prepared to be on their porch during the T-shirt Toss.

The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from March 4, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.