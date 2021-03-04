Dash to Toss Free T-Shirts in Local Neighborhood
March 4, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash, Truist, and Wake Forest Baptist Health are taking the most popular in-game promotion at Truist Stadium, the "Free T-shirt Toss", to a local neighborhood. Dash staff and team mascot BOLT will toss free T-shirts from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Neighborhoods can be nominated in a social media contest on the Dash Facebook page or by emailing the Dash at ayla.acosta@wsdash.com. The Dash will also be delivering free ice cream to a neighborhood in the coming weeks.
"Nothing gets a crowd more excited than a Free T-shirt Toss and we are going to bring that same exhilaration to a local neighborhood," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson.
T-shirts will be wrapped with useful information from Wake Forest Baptist Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the neighborhood is selected, the lucky residents will be informed of the delivery date so that families can be prepared to be on their porch during the T-shirt Toss.
The Winston-Salem Dash 2021 season will begin on Tuesday, May 4 against the Rome Braves.
The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.
