Dash to Host Women in North Carolina Night on June 26

June 18, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - As part of their first homestand of the second half, the Dash are proud to host Women in North Carolina Night on Wednesday, June 26, when Winston-Salem hosts the Myrtle Beach Pelicans for a 7 p.m. game at BB&T Ballpark.

The Dash are offering women discounted $12 tickets that include a beer, wine or soda voucher, a ticket to the game and early entry to a networking opportunity with women from all over the Triad from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in the outfield bar. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-6862 or visit wsdash.com.

"The goal of this event is to empower women and bring them together at one of the Triad's greatest entertainment locations," said Jessica Aveyard, the Dash's Director of Entertainment. "The Dash are committed to providing women with opportunities to grow their network and create friendships with other women through the game of baseball."

Along with the Women in North Carolina Night event, the Dash will be wearing throwback Warthogs jerseys in honor of their former moniker.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com .

Carolina League Stories from June 18, 2019

