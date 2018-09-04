Dash Earn Honorable Mention for Ballpark Digest's Team of the Year

September 4, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Ballpark Digest announced on Friday that the Winston-Salem Dash received Honorable Mention for the 2018 Team of the Year. Winston-Salem was one of four finalists along with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders (Texas), the Triple-A Nashville Sounds (Oakland) and, the winner of the contest, the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh).

For the fourth time in BB&T Ballpark history, the Winston-Salem paced all 30 Class A-Advanced teams in total attendance. The Dash welcomed 292,774 total fans to BB&T Ballpark this season, including a record 9,011 fans on the Fourth of July.

Since moving downtown to BB&T Ballpark in 2010, Winston-Salem has finished either first or second in Class A-Advanced in overall and average attendance. Over these nine seasons, a total of 2,713,684 fans have enjoyed Dash baseball at BB&T Ballpark, which averages out to 301,520 fans per season.

"There are many outstanding operations across Minor League Baseball and we are honored that Ballpark Digest has recognized our team as one of the top clubs in 2018," said Dash president C.J. Johnson.

In 2018, the Dash continued their community-focused promotions, including Cancer Survivor Night and the team's season-long collaboration with Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and Brenner Children's Hospital to help local children complete their "Home Runs for Life".

Meanwhile, the Dash are having a banner year on the field. Thanks to a league-best 84-54 overall record, Winston-Salem won the first-half and second-half Southern Division titles, marking the third time in the Dash era (2009-present) that the club has won both halves.

Led by first-year manager Omar Vizquel, who was a three-time All-Star and 11-time Gold Glove winner during his 24-year big league career, the Dash's .609 winning percentage was fourth-best in Minor League Baseball.

With the regular season over, the Dash now begin their chase for a Mills Cup Championship. Winston-Salem's playoff run, presented by Pepsi and NCDOT, begins on Wednesday with a matchup against the Buies Creek Astros in the Southern Division Championship Series. After the first two games of the series in Buies Creek, Winston-Salem returns to BB&T Ballpark for Game 3 on Friday, September 7, with first pitch at 7 p.m.

Prior to game three, a Food Truck Festival will take place at BB&T Ballpark starting at 5 p.m. If necessary, Games 4 and 5 of the Southern Division Championship Series will be hosted at the downtown facility. Game 3 will mark the first postseason contest at BB&T Ballpark since 2015. For tickets and more information, call the Dash at (336) 714-2287 or visit wsdash.com.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class-A Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

