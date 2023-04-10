Dash Announce Rescheduling of Opening Weekend Games

Due to inclement weather over the weekend of April 7-8, the Winston-Salem Dash have announced a change in schedule that will affect the home series against the Hickory from April 25-30.

The two teams will begin the series with a seven-inning doubleheader on April 25. Gates will open at 4PM and first pitch is scheduled for 5PM. The second game of the doubleheader will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Fans who have previously purchased tickets for April 25 will be granted admission to both games.

The Dash will host two separate games on Saturday, April 29. The regularly scheduled 7PM game will take place, with gates opening at 6PM. To make up for the rainout in Hickory, The Dash have added an additional game during the day. Gates for this game will open at 12PM with a first pitch at 1PM. At the conclusion of the day game, Truist Stadium will close its gates in preparation for the evening game. Tickets to each of these two games must be purchased separately. All season ticket holders will receive a complimentary baseline ticket to the additional game and are asked to contact their season ticket representatives for upgrade information.

Tickets to this homestand and more can be purchased at wsdash.com or by calling 336-714-2287.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

