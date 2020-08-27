Dash Announce Giveaway Mondays

August 27, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash have announced a Monday Giveaway Series, presented by Truist and Lowes Foods. The giveaways will begin on Monday, September 14 and will run through Monday, October 12.

September 14- Dash Seat Cushions (250 cushions)

September 21-2021 Ticket Vouchers (500 vouchers)

September 28-Baseball Cards (500 card packs)

October 5-Dash Pink Hats (500 hats)

October 12-Dash Plastic "Hard Hats" (400 hats)

The giveaway will run each Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. or until supplies run out. Each giveaway is limited, and only one item can be redeemed per guest each week. The items will be given out at the Hanes Team Store just inside the main gate at Truist Stadium.

"Whether it is Free Food Mondays, Lowes Foods Thirsty Thursdays, or Fireworks Fridays, our fans look forward to the weekly promotions we run during the season," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We are introducing Giveaway Mondays so our fans can look forward to a new weekly promotion in this year without baseball."

Proper social-distancing and CDC recommended safety measures will be followed during the giveaway. The Hanes Team Store will be open to purchase Dash merchandise during each event.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 27, 2020

Dash Announce Giveaway Mondays - Winston-Salem Dash

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.