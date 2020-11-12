Dash Announce #DashCityDines

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will reward residents who support participating downtown restaurants with their patronage on Saturday, November 21. Customers will receive two complimentary ticket vouchers for a Dash game during the 2021 season. The offer is applicable for all dine in, takeout and delivery orders.

Restaurants have been severely impacted by COVID-19. Creative measures such as increased outdoor dining and events like the Streatery have offered some relief. As winter approaches outdoor dining and events are not as viable. The Winston-Salem Dash are offering this incentive to encourage residents to continue to safely support local restaurants in their time of need.

"We are fortunate to have such a wide variety of well-run restaurants in our community," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "They have done everything they can to survive this challenging year and we wanted to lend a hand to support their efforts."

If you are unable to participate in this offer by ordering from a participating downtown restaurant on Saturday, November 21 you can also support the event by sharing the hashtag #DashCityDines.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

