Dash Announce Character Cruise-Thru Event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash will host a Character Cruise-Thru, presented by BB&T now Truist, Wake Forest Baptist Health and iHeartRadio at BB&T Ballpark this Saturday, May 30 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. This first-time ever event at the facility allows families to experience a fun activity from the safe environment of their own vehicle. Vehicles will be guided through BB&T Ballpark's parking lots parade-style, passing by characters along the tour. Over 25 characters from Star Wars, Disney movies, Superhero movies and local mascots will be participating.

"We understand how challenging it has been these past two months for families," said Dash President, C.J. Johnson. "We are excited to bring some smiles to kid's faces this Saturday with the help of their favorite characters."

Tickets are $10 per car and must be purchased online prior to attending. A limited number of tickets (vehicles) are available for purchase. Walk-ups will not be permitted due to social distancing guidelines.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://groupmatics.events/event/dashcruisethru.

Patrons can also pre-purchase a family four pack of four hot dogs and four sodas for $10.

Fans can visit the Character Cruise-Thru at any point during the two-hour event. Ticket holders must enter through BB&T Ballpark's main entrance from Broad Street.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the Class A-Advanced Minor League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

