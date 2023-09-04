Dariel Fregio Earns 2nd Pitcher of the Week Honor

WASHINGTON, Pa. - For the second time this season, right-handed pitcher Dariel Fregio has been named the Frontier League's Pitcher of the Week.

Fregio started against the ThunderBolts Friday night in what was his final outing of the 2023 season. In the start, he pitched Washington's third complete-game shutout of the year and the first against a team other than Joliet. He tossed nine scoreless with three hits allowed and a new career-high 10 strikeouts.

The start came in Fregio's fourth win of the season and final win of the campaign. It was a 7-0 win for Washington.

