Danville Dashers Announce Free Agent Camp

The Danville Dashers are announcing our Free Agent Camp. Which will be taking place at our home arena on Saturday Sept 21st- 22nd at the David S. Palmer Arena 100 W Main St. Danville, Il.

Camp will include 4 on-ice sessions, consisting of 1 practice and 3 games. Two team meals will be provided, and our team-discounted rate at our team hotel (Sleep Inn 361 Lynch Dr. Danville, IL) will be available to participants (limited rooms available).

Camp will be run by, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Ray Tremblay

and Player/Assistant Coach A.J Tesoriero. A minimum of 3 players will be selected to attend our Main Camp.

Camp Fee is $225 and is required upon registration (non-refundable). Register quickly as spot are limited! Visit www.danvilledashers.com or Call (217) 213-8939 to register, or fill out the form below and send it to rayctremblay@gmail.com, or natejwsports@gmail.com .

