Daniel Murphy's Contract Purchased by Los Angeles Angels

June 12, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of infielder Daniel Murphy has been purchased by the Los Angeles Angels organization. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Salt Lake, Utah.

"Daniel made the most of his time with the Ducks," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "We want to thank him for his hard work with the Flock, congratulate him on this exciting opportunity and wish him the best of luck with the Angels."

Murphy played in 37 games with the Ducks. He departs tied for fourth in the Atlantic League with 47 hits, sixth in batting average (.331) and 10th in on-base percentage (.410), all of which lead the Flock. The Jacksonville resident also totaled two home runs, 19 RBIs, 20 runs, 64 total bases, nine doubles, one triple, 14 walks and an .861 OPS. He compiled a 16-game hitting streak from May 16-June 1, the longest hitting streak by a Duck this season, and a 19-game on-base streak from May 12-June 1.

The 38-year-old becomes the second member of the 2023 Ducks to have his contract purchase by a Major League organization. He joins right-handed pitcher Brett Kennedy, whose contract was purchased by the Cincinnati Reds on May 13, and he joined Triple-A Louisville. Murphy has 12 seasons of Major League experience in his professional career, including seven with the New York Mets (2008-09, 2011-15), three with the Washington Nationals (2016-18), one with the Chicago Cubs (2018) and two with the Colorado Rockies (2019-20). The three-time National League All-Star has played in 1,452 big league games, posting a .296 batting average, 138 home runs, 735 RBIs, 710 runs, 1,572 hits, 371 doubles, 29 triples, a .341 on-base percentage and a .796 OPS.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball. Over 8.5 million fans have enjoyed the Ducks brand of affordable, fun entertainment at Fairfield Properties Ballpark since inception in 2000. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

