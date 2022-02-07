Danbury Takes Weekend Series

Harrington DE: The Delaware Thunder and the Danbury Hat Tricks met at the Thunderdome Friday Night. The Hat Tricks went to Pete Di Salvo in goal, and the Thunder went to Trevor Babin. Ryan Marker got the goal scoring started right away. He scored just 59 seconds into the contest. The first period was quiet after the Marker goal. Babin stopped all 11 shots he saw, and Di Salvo was 8 for 9.

The second period was much different, The Hat Tricks scored early on the power-play. Jonny Ruiz scored on a feed from Brett Jackson. Delaware answered right back, Alex Soucy notched his second goal in as many games with the Thunder. Ruiz then scored short-handed to tie things up again. Gallagher then broke the tie on the power-play to make it 3-2 after two.

Dmitry Kuznetsov potted a goal early in the third to make it 4-2 Danbury. Ryan Marker scored shortly after to make it 4-3. Lazzaro extended the lead to 5-3 and the Hat Tricks ended up taking the game 7-4 with a few late goals. Marc-Antoine Brouillette scored his first with Delaware in the third. These two meet again tomorrow at the Thunderdome.

2/5/22 Harrington De: The Danbury Hat Tricks and Delaware Thunder met for the second time in as many nights. It was Trevor Babin in the net for Delaware and Brian Wilson for the Hat Tricks. After a high-scoring affair yesterday the pace changed a bit tonight. The first period started slowly and was whistle-filled. Cory Anderson potted the first goal of the game for Danbury to make it 1-0. Delaware came back to tie the game at 1, on a shot from Marc-Antoine Brouillette. Jonny Ruiz scored about six minutes later to make it 2-1 after the first.

Danbury added to the lead in period two, Dmitry Kuznetsov and Dzmitry Daniliuk each scored a goal. Brian Wilson shut out the Thunder in period two.

The third period was quiet with no goals being scored. Joel Eisenhower came in for Delaware and stopped all 11 shots he saw. Danbury swept the weekend series and won 4-1.

