Danbury Sweeps Weekend Series

Danbury, Connecticut: The Hat Tricks and Thunder met for a weekend series in Danbury after a Sunday Matinee in Delaware the week before.

Friday Night was game one of the weekend series with Trevor Babin starting for Delaware and Brian Wilson for Danbury. The game started off slow with both teams getting a few early shots on goal. Danbury quickly changed the pace of the game firing 16 shots on goal in the final 15 minutes of period one. Babin stopped all 23 shots that came his way, and Brian Wilson was a perfect 4/4.

Danbury snagged the first goal of the night on a Johnny Ruiz power-play goal. The Hat Tricks kept the momentum riding and added a second goal from Steve Mele. They went in two the second intermission leading 2-0. The third period was more of the same, as Danbury added three more goals en route to a 5-0 win. Ruiz scored his second of the night, and Dustin Jesseau scored two as well. Brian Wilson stopped all 23 shots for his first shutout and win of the year.

Saturday Night Danbury stuck with Wilson, and the Thunder made a change in net to Mike Cosentino. Just like Friday night, the first period was scoreless with both teams creating a few good chances. The shots on goal were 14-7 in favor of the Hat Tricks. Both goalies were perfect in period one.

Once again, following Friday night Danbury would score two second-period goals. Tom Mele and Zach Lazzaro were the goal scorers in the second period. In the third period, Danbury scored the first three goals of the period making it 5-0. Brandon Beard would score for Delaware to cut the lead to 5-1. Danbury would add a late goal to make the final 6-1 and sweep the weekend series. Delaware is back home Friday, December 10th, to take on the Watertown Wolves at 7:30 PM.

