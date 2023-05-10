Danbury Hat Tricks Playoff Worn Jersey Auction Live Now

The Danbury Hat Tricks have our set of black jerseys available for auction! Powered by Dash, these are playoff game worn jerseys from your Danbury Hat Tricks! The Auction ends tonight, Wednesday, May 9th, at 8pm, so don't delay!

Orange Out the Danbury Ice Arena for Game 3!

Hey Hat Tricks fans! Come Orange Out the Danbury Ice Arena with us on Friday! Game 3 of the Commissioner's Cup Championship Series is on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena at 7:30 PM and the Hat Tricks are thrilled to welcome our incredible fans to the first home Finals game in Hat Tricks history!

The first 1,000 fans who arrive to the Danbury Arena will get a free orange T-Shirt!

We encourage all our fans to bring their best orange garb to cheer on the Hat Tricks against the Carolina Thunderbirds!

