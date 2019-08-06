Danbury Hat Tricks Announce Trade

The Danbury Hat Tricks of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) are proud to announce that they have completed a trade and have acquired Nick Niedert, from the Columbus River Dragons, for Future Considerations.

Niedert, a goaltender from Hudson, Iowa, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Hat Tricks lineup. Niedert has competed at many levels, including the FPHL, SPHL, CHL, and ECHL, and has won a FPHL Championship in 2014/2015 with the Watertown Wolves.

During the 18/19 season, Niedert played 9 regular season games for the Elmira Enforcers posting a .907 sv%. He also, and most notably, played 1-game in the ECHL where he backstopped the Reading Royals to a 37 save, 2-1 victory.

"I've been a part of two inaugural clubs in Danbury and again last season with Elmira in the league," said Niedert. "There is a lot of pressure that comes along with that, being a part of the foundation and the opportunity to play a major role in the franchises future. I look forward to the challenges that are ahead on and off the ice. It is always a fresh start and last season's saves and wins do nothing for the next season, and that is the fun part. It does not matter how long I've been doing this, every season is a new challenge and I'm looking forward to contributing in whatever role I'm going to have.

You can look forward to seeing Nick Niedert in a Hat Tricks uniform when your Danbury Hat Tricks take on the Port Huron Prowlers, opening night, Friday October 25th at the Danbury Ice Arena.

