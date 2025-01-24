Dallas Wings Name Lauryn Turner Chief Operating Officer

January 24, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have named Lauryn Turner as their new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, bringing over 25 years of experience in operational leadership, strategic growth, and commercial success within the sports industry. Turner will begin her role with the team later this month and will report to Wings CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb.

"We are thrilled to welcome Lauryn to the Dallas Wings organization as our Chief Operating Officer," Bibb stated. "Lauryn brings decades of experience leading businesses in the sports industry with an extensive background in strategic planning, operations, revenue generation, and analytics. Her understanding and proven track record in propelling business growth through data-driven strategies will help the Wings build on our current momentum while playing a crucial role in the success of our impending move to Dallas, the opening of our new practice facility, and the renovation of the Dallas Memorial Coliseum."

Turner most recently served as Chief Operating Officer of USA Gymnastics, where she led the organization's day-to-day operations, overseeing finance, technology, human resources, and business strategy. She played a key role in modernizing operations, improving efficiency, and strengthening organizational infrastructure. Turner also spearheaded event marketing, ticket pricing, and community engagement efforts, significantly increasing fan engagement and attendance. Additionally, she drove unprecedented partnership sales, securing strategic sponsorships that contributed to the organization's financial success. In 2024, Turner played a key role in delivering the record-breaking U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials in Minneapolis, which generated $75 million in economic impact, welcomed over 200,000 visitors, and set revenue records.

"I am so excited to join the Dallas Wings as their Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer," said Turner. "I'd like to thank CEO and Managing Partner Greg Bibb for this incredible opportunity. I am eager to bring my experience in building a strong organizational culture, advocating for athletes, and driving strategic growth to Dallas. With the increased exposure of the WNBA, the Wings' continued momentum, and the upcoming addition of the No. 1 draft pick, this is an exciting time to be part of the organization. I am deeply passionate about empowering women through sport, and this role provides a unique opportunity to contribute to the Wings' continued success both on and off the court."

Prior to USA Gymnastics, Turner spent 20 years at Varsity Brands, where she held senior leadership roles across sales, business development, and operations. As Vice President of Development, she led a company-wide strategic initiative spanning Herff Jones, BSN Sports, and Varsity Spirit, anchoring a five-year, $1 billion growth plan. She also helped expand the company's event portfolio, driving significant revenue growth and optimizing event profitability.

As the Dallas Wings continue their growth and evolution, Turner's leadership will be instrumental in advancing the organization's long-term vision. Her experience in operational excellence, strategic development, and fan engagement, combined with her deep commitment to advancing opportunities for women in sports, positions her as a key driver in the organization's continued success, both in Dallas and across the broader sports industry.

