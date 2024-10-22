Dallas Trinity FC's Gaby Guillén Called to Costa Rican National Team

October 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







ALAJUELA, Costa Rica - Dallas Trinity FC defender Gaby Guillén has been called up to the Costa Rica women's national team, the club announced today. Guillén will be participating with the national team during the FIFA international window from October 21-30.

The Tibás, Costa Rica native signed with Dallas in July of 2024 and has started in all six matches for the team this season on the backline, logging the fifth-most minutes played. She joined the NSWL's Houston Dash on a short-term loan for one match on September 21.

Guillén has extensive experience at both the club and international level, having spent four years with Alajuelense Fútbol Femenino in her native Costa Rica. She began her professional career with Saprissa FF in Costa Rica after playing collegiate soccer at Creighton University.

The defender has earned 87 appearances for the Costa Rican Women's National Team and made her senior team debut in 2012. Guillén was a member of Costa Rican WNT that made its first senior appearance at the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015. She was most recently named to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup Roster, where she earned her first start in the tournament.

