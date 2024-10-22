Dallas Trinity FC Announces Match Theme Nights

October 22, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







DALLAS, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC has announced theme nights for their remaining five home matches of the 2024 Fall schedule. All matches will take place at Cotton Bowl Stadium and are listed in central time.

Friday, October 25 vs. CAR at 7:00 PM - Breast Cancer Awareness Night in partnership with Susan G. Komen and National Breast Cancer Foundation

- Pink-themed giveaways (pre-match) upon entry

- National Anthem performed by Albert Wash

- Halftime celebration of breast cancer survivors

- Commemorative tickets handed out post-match

- Special introduction of Boots, the official Dallas Trinity FC mascot!

Saturday, November 2 vs. FTL at 4:00 PM - Community Impact Day in partnership with Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas

- "Future Community Leader" Girl Scouts patches available to all Girl Scouts in attendance

- Exclusive giveaways (pre-match) upon entry

- National Anthem performed by Life School Choir

- Commemorative tickets handed out post-match

Wednesday, November 20 vs. SPO at 7:00 PM - College Night

- Commemorative Inaugural Season DTFC Pint Glass - free upon entry while supplies last!

- Pre-match DJ and lawn games in the Fan Zone

- Exciting, college-themed competitions throughout the night

- Commemorative tickets handed out post-match

Sunday, December 8 vs. TB at 2:30 PM - Youth Soccer Appreciation Day

- National Anthem performed by The Hockaday School Choir

- Inaugural "Parade of Teams" on the field, featuring North Texas youth soccer teams

- Exclusive giveaways (pre-match) upon entry

- Commemorative tickets handed out post-match

Saturday, December 14 vs. BKN at 2:30 PM - First Responders & Medical Heroes Night presented by UT Southwestern Sports Medicine

- Pre-match Fan Zone activation featuring first responders & medical heroes in uniform and vehicles for photo opportunities

- Exclusive giveaways (pre-match) upon entry

- Commemorative tickets handed out post-match

