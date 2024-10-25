Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC - Game Highlights
October 25, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)
Dallas Trinity FC YouTube Video
• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...
USL Super League Stories from October 25, 2024
- Dallas Trinity FC Battles in 2-2 Draw Versus Carolina Ascent FC - Dallas Trinity FC
- Power FC Wins First Game at Audi Field - DC Power FC
- Carolina Ascent Draw 2-2 at Dallas Trinity to Remain Undefeated - Carolina Ascent FC
- DC Power Football Club Signs USYNT Player Riley Cross to an Academy Contract - DC Power FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Trinity FC Stories
- Dallas Trinity FC Battles in 2-2 Draw Versus Carolina Ascent FC
- Dallas Trinity FC Announces Match Theme Nights
- Dallas Trinity FC's Gaby Guillén Called to Costa Rican National Team
- Dallas Trinity FC Draws DC Power FC, 0-0
- Dallas Trinity FC Defeats Spokane Zephyr FC, 2-1