Dallas Trinity FC Announces Historic Sponsorship with UT Southwestern as First Founding Partner, Training Kit Partner and Official Medical Provider

September 18, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Dallas Trinity FC News Release







Dallas, Texas - Dallas Trinity FC today announced UT Southwestern as the official Founding Partner of Dallas Trinity FC and the club's training kit sponsor for the inaugural USL Super League season. The deal is highlighted by the UTSW name prominently featured on the front of the DTFC training top jerseys which debut during player pre-match warm-ups before the inaugural match at the Historic Cotton Bowl Stadium against FC Barcelona Femení last Friday night (8/30).

The training jersey will be produced by Oregon-based sports apparel manufacturer Nike, the official apparel and kit supplier of Dallas Trinity FC.

As the Official Health Care Partner of Dallas Trinity FC, UT Southwestern and the club will work together to advance health and fitness causes with an emphasis on women and children in the community through programs such as the Healthy Roots and Kids' Club, a presenting partner.

"UT Southwestern appreciates the opportunity to partner with Dallas Trinity FC on several strategic health and educational opportunities. We are excited to be a part of the first professional women's soccer team in Dallas, as we share in mission to enhance culture and well-being for people in North Texas." said Marc A. Nivet, Ed.D., M.B.A., Executive Vice President for Institutional Advancement at UT Southwestern.

"We are proud to have UTSW as the presenting sponsor of the inaugural season of Dallas Trinity FC" said the club's President Charlie Neil. "UTSW shares our strong commitment to the community, youth sports and fitness and we are honored to have them as a Founding partner."

This deal was exclusively negotiated directly by UTSW and Dallas Trinity FC Commercial agency of record, Sports Revenue Advisors led by Chris Quinn & Clark Beacom. For more information about UT Southwestern, please visit utsouthwestern.edu or utswmed.org.

