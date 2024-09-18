Dallas Trinity FC Announces New 2024/2025 Inaugural Season Partners

Dallas, Texas -  Dallas Trinity FC today announced a portion of its inaugural 2024/2025 season partners. Eight new partners join the USL Super League club during the league's and club's first season.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome our new partners to Dallas Trinity FC during our historic first season,'" said Dallas Trinity FC President Charlie Neil. "We believe each of these partners align with who we are as a brand and team, and we look forward to them helping us build something that the city of Dallas can be proud of."

For the 2024-25 season, Dallas Trinity FC welcomes the following partners:

DTX Sports Medicine - Official and exclusive chiropractor of DTFC

Dallas Marriott Suite Medical/Market Center - Official hotel of DTFC

Lucas - Official Candy of DTFC

Vela Wood - Official Partner of DTFC

El Jimador Spiked Bebidas - Official Partner of DTFC

Lighthouse Real Estate Group - Official Real Estate Partner of DTFC

ECHO AFC Transportation - Proud Partner of DTFC

North Texas Soccer Association - Proud Partner of DTFC

DTX Sports Medicine - Get treated like the pros, as DTX Sports Medicine provides a wide range of chiropractic sports medicine treatments. From motor vehicle accident injuries, to chronic and acute pain, the DTX Sports Medicine team of experts is here for you in the Dallas Texas metroplex area.

Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center - The Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center is home to 265 conveniently located and well-appointed Dallas suites. Unlike other Dallas Market Center hotels, they are centrally located near the Design District, Uptown, Victory Park, Oak Lawn and the Dallas Convention Center, all within a five-mile radius. Additionally, they offer complimentary transportation to and from Dallas Love Field Airport. The hotel is less than half a mile from the Dallas Medical District, which features many top hospitals including Children's Medical, Scottish Rite, UT Southwestern and Baylor Medical Center. Enjoy delicious dining at Allie's American Grille and your favorite cocktails at Verandah Lounge, both located on-site. During downtime, relax in the sparkling outdoor pool and whirlpool, or enjoy a brisk workout in our modern fitness center. Each of their refined suites includes separate living and sleeping areas, high-speed Internet, mini-refrigerators and 42-inch TVs.

Lucas - Currently, LUCAS candies are sold in Mexico and some parts of the United States. However, you can find their candies in multiple countries around the world. It is one of the most popular brands in the Mexican market. Their products are characterized by experimenting with different types of candies and chili-spiced pulps, which are enjoyed uniquely and offer an intensely delicious experience.

Vela Wood - Vela Wood (VW) is a boutique full service law firm with a local feel and a global impact. They focus our practice in the areas of M&A, Sports & Gaming, Venture Capital, and Corporate Transactions. They pride themselves in building real relationships with their clients and partnering with them for the long-haul.

el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas - el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas blend just the right amount of sweetness and natural flavors, delivering a unique, sophisticated, and quality drinking experience in every can. With four delicious flavors and 5.9% ABV, Spiked Bebidas are ready to enjoy one refreshing sip at a time. ¬Â¨el Jimador® Spiked Bebidas will roll out nationwide just in time for kickoff, with four thirst quenching flavors featured in a 12 can variety pack including Lime Margarita, Grapefruit Paloma, Pina Coconut Margarita, and Orange Sunrise. Lime Margarita and Grapefruit Paloma will also be available in both 16oz and 23.5oz single serve cans.

Lighthouse - Lighthouse is a team of DFW native Realtors, born and bred in Texas, seeking to glorify God as they work with their clients to buy, sell, lease, and invest in residential real estate. The Lighthouse team is guided by our biblical calling in Matthew 5:14-16 to let our spiritual "light" shine before others, that it might glorify God. Their aim is to provide full-service residential home buying/selling experiences that reflect this foundational principle. They serve all home buyers/sellers, whether they are first-timers, experienced, investors, etc. They seek to glorify God through our level of service to our clients, our diligence and intentionality in every transaction, and our relationships with carefully selected referral partners that will serve you at an equally-high level.

ECHO - ECHO AFC Transportation is a leader in national group travel services, offering unparalleled support not only to corporate entities, educational institutions, international and domestic tour operators, church groups, and local clubs and organizations but also to military units. Their comprehensive services cater to a broad spectrum of needs, from transporting small teams of 10 to large contingents of 20,000 personnel. Whether for tours, charters, shuttle services, and more, their clients, including those from the military sector, trust in ECHO AFC Transportation for punctual, high-quality, comfortable, and safe travel solutions.

North Texas Soccer Association - North Texas Soccer is a Texas non-profit, 501(c)(3) Tax Exempt Corporation formed to promote, foster, and advance the cause of soccer for youth and adults within its territory. It shall be the mission of North Texas Soccer to educate, provide administrative service, promote and stimulate interest in the game of soccer. North Texas Soccer is a member of United States Youth Soccer and United States Adult Soccer, United States Soccer Federation and Federation Internationale de Football Association.

