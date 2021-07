Dallas Stars Sign Defenseman Ben Gleason to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has signed defenseman Ben Gleason to a one-year, two-way contract.

Gleason, 23, skated in 37 contests and recorded 17 points (4-13) during the 2020-21 season for the Texas Stars, Dallas' top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). His team-leading +13 plus/minus rating was tied for seventh among all AHL defensemen and shared 17th among all AHL players. Gleason ranked second amongst Texas blueliners and eighth on the club in points (17). Additionally, he shared fifth on the club in power play goals (2) and finished fifth on the team with 71 shots on goal.

The defenseman has appeared in four career NHL contests during the 2018-19 season, registering one assist (0-1=1) with 14:53 ice time per game. He made his NHL debut on Nov. 10, 2018 against the Nashville Predators, registering his first NHL point (0-1=1) and logging 18:13 TOI. He has also registered 64 points (11-53d) in 152 regular-season games over three AHL seasons, all with Texas.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound native of Ortonville, Mich. was originally undrafted and signed with Dallas as a Free Agent on Sept. 13, 2018.

