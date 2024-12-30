Dallas Sidekicks vs. Milwaukee Wave - 12.31.24

December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video







MASL New Years Eve Triple Header continues as the Dallas Sidekicks face off vs. the Milwaukee Wave Live from UW Panther Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2024

Comets Ready to Bounce Back against Ambush - Kansas City Comets

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.