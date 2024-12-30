Dallas Sidekicks vs. Milwaukee Wave - 12.31.24
December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Dallas Sidekicks YouTube Video
MASL New Years Eve Triple Header continues as the Dallas Sidekicks face off vs. the Milwaukee Wave Live from UW Panther Stadium.
Check out the Dallas Sidekicks Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from December 30, 2024
- Comets Ready to Bounce Back against Ambush - Kansas City Comets
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Dallas Sidekicks Stories
- Sidekicks Aim to Rebound Tuesday After Tough Loss to Wave on Saturday
- Dallas Ready to Battle Wave in Mke on Saturday
- Sidekicks Win 7-3 Against The Wave, Ending Their Undefeated Streak
- Sidekicks Fall Short to St. Louis Ambush on Friday Night
- Sidekicks Fall to Kansas City Comets on Sunday Night