Comets Ready to Bounce Back against Ambush

December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets (3-0-2) are looking to clinch the I-70 Series Cup with a victory on Tuesday when they visit the St. Louis Ambush (2-3-0) in Game 4 of the season series.

While quick turnarounds are always tough, the Comets are eager to return to the turf and show their best after a disappointing performance in Saturday's overtime loss to the Ambush. After overturning a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 lead in the third period, the Comets lost 5-4 in overtime.

The Comets' offense was held to a season-low four goals last time out, but Rian Marques provided an offensive spark once again. Marques has scored in eight straight regular-season games dating back to last season and leads the charge with seven goals and six assists this season.

Phillip Ejimadu got his first loss of the year on Saturday, dropping his record to 3-1 with 44 saves. The Comets have confidence in both Ejimadu and All-MASL Honorable Mention goalkeeper Nicolau Neto.

MASL's leading shot-blocker, Chad Vandegriffe, returns to his hometown team ready to make an impact for the visitors. The St. Louis University graduate has 13 blocks across the opening five games.

On the injury front, the Comets are still depleted. Neto (thigh) is probable, alongside Lucas Sousa (knee) and Rian Marques (hand). The Comets will still be without Henry Ramirez (thigh) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury).

The Comets will continue to rely on their depth to elevate the level of play. Additional depth recently added includes the re-signing Lalo Alonso and rookies Joe Wainwright and Julio Coronado.

Tuesday will mark the Comets' ninth New Year's Eve game. They sit with an impressive 6-2 record on NYE, all coming on the road, with a 3-1 record against the Ambush. This will be KC's third straight year visiting STL to end the year, winning the past two with a 6-5 scoreline.

The season series still favors the Comets 2-1, but road trips to St. Charles can be troublesome. The Comets are 4-2 in their last six games at the Family Arena, but they previously lost three straight and are 4-5 since 2022. KC is hoping for a similar result to how they opened the season in STL, which came in commanding fashion with an 8-3 scoreline.

The Opponent

The Ambush are riding a wave of momentum after back-to-back victories as they try to keep the Comets from clinching the I-70 Series Cup. Saturday's victory at Cable Dahmer Arena was STL's first road win since March 2023.

The Ambush are 1-2 at home this season, earning their first win of the season against the Dallas Sidekicks with a 5-4 verdict on Dec. 20. Their two home losses came against the Comets on Black Friday and the Milwaukee Wave on Dec. 15.

Ambush midfielder Lucas Almeida delivered the crushing blow to the Comets on Saturday as his effort won it for the Ambush. In his 10th season with St. Louis, Almeida is second in the league with seven assists.

In defense, the Ambush are supported by goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento. In his sixth season with the Ambush, the 39-year-old is second in the league with 59 saves.

St. Louis will be without sixth-year defender Niko Karidis (abdominal strain).

The Comets will head home after Tuesday's matchup to prepare for a battle on Sunday against the Milwaukee Wave. Tickets for Sunday's contest are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

