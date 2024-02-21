'Dads Set 16 Giveaway Dates

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads revealed their 2024 giveaway schedule, packed with 16 different giveaway days.

The giveaways will kick off right away as fans will get a magnet schedule on Opening Night, Tuesday, April 9th, thanks to Black Tie Transportation, Absolute Tree Care, and WHKY 1290AM and 102.3FM. A few days later, on Friday, April 12th, all fans will also receive a 2024 poster schedule, courtesy of Allison & White Property Management, Independent Insurance Agents of North Carolina, Hickory Printing Solutions, and Big Dawg 92.1.

On Saturday, April 13th, the Crawdads will giveaway 1,000 Llamas de Hickory themed soccer jerseys, sponsored by Pepsi and KICKS 103.3, as part of a Llamas night, focusing on the most popular sport in Latin America.

App State nights are returning this year. The first is set for Saturday, April 27th and will feature a tee shirt giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Appalachian State University and Big Dawg 92.1.

On Saturday, May 18th the Crawdads are celebrating the great outdoors and will be handing out camo jerseys to the first 1,000 fans brought to you by James River Equipment and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

The following week, on Saturday, May 25th, the Crawdads are celebrating the unofficial start of summer with a button up Hawaiian style shirt as part of a Beach Bash by Black Tie Transportation and KICKS 103.3.

Friday, June 7th is United Methodist Night, and the first 500 fans will get a free Crawdads tee shirt. That weekend will also feature a 500-piece tee shirt giveaway from Duck Graphics and WNNC on Sunday, June 9th as the Crawdads celebrate Father's Day.

The Crawdads will celebrate Independence Week with a pair of giveaways. The first is a patriotic bucket hat, by Big Dawg 92.1, on Monday, July 1st. The second, is a stein giveaway, presented by City Walk Brewing and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM on Tuesday, July 2nd. Both giveaways are for the first 500 fans.

Christmas is coming early to the Frans as the 'Dads are celebrating the holiday on July 20th. As part of the festivities, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Christmas in July jersey thanks to Allison & White Property Management and WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM.

On Friday, August 9th, the Crawdads are celebrating the return of school with a lunchbox giveaway to the first 1,000 fans courtesy of UNC Health Blue Ridge. The following day, the Crawdads will give away a thousand Hickory Dickory Dock themed Wyatt Langford bobbleheads thanks to WHKY 1290AM & 102.3FM. Langford spent time with the Crawdads last summer after being drafted #4 overall and is the #6 prospect in Major League Baseball.

The second App State night is set for August 24th. This time, the first 1,000 fans will get a co-branded jersey courtesy of Appalachian State University and Big Dawg 92.1.

The Crawdads will also give away a trio of Texas Rangers branded giveaways. The items will be announced at a later date, but will each be 1,000 pieces. The first is on Saturday, June 22nd, the second is Tuesday, August 20th, and the final one is Saturday, September 7th.

Tickets for the regular season will go on sale on Friday, February 23rd as App State's baseball team kicks off a three-game series at the Frans against Siena. Group outings, ticket books, and season tickets are currently on sale.

