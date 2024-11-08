Daan Klomp Named 2024 Canadian Premier League Defender of the Year

November 8, 2024 - Canadian Premier League (CPL)

Cavalry FC News Release







Calgary, AB - Cavalry FC defender Daan Klomp has won the 2024 Canadian Premier League (CPL) defender of the year award.

Klomp marks the first ever recipient to win the award in consecutive seasons, after he emerged as the top defender in 2023. He continued to lead the backline throughout the 2024 season, helping guide the club to a league-best defensive record for a second season running. Klomp led the league in blocks (23), ranked second among his peers in aerial duels won (88) and finished third in the league in successful passes (1,412). Klomp also contributed offensively after scoring six goals this season, marking the most goals he has contributed to a regular season campaign for Cavalry since joining the club in 2021.

The 2024 CPL Final will take place on ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows on Saturday, Nov. 9 as Cavalry FC hosts rivals Forge FC in the clubs quest for the North Star Cup. The match will kick off at 1 p.m. MT live on CBC Sports and OneSoccer.

