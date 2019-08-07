D-Braves Come up Short in Five-Inning Finale

DANVILLE, Va.  The Danville Braves made two errors in the field that proved costly in Wednesday night's 2-0 loss to the Bristol Pirates in a series finale rubber match. The game ended up as a five-inning contest due to heavy rain leading the umpires to determine the field unplayable.

Cody Milligan had a strong game, going 2-for-2 with a walk to pace the Danville lineup. The team had four hits and five walks in five innings but couldn't score any runs, stranding seven runners.

Danville led off the bottom of the inning with a pair of walks and advanced the runners to second and third but left them there. The team also had an opportunity in the third inning, loading the bases with two outs for Ray Hernandez. Hernandez launched a deep fly ball to left that just missed clearing the fences, instead being caught for out number three. Danville placed a runner on second in the fifth inning but that was as close as the D-Braves got to scoring.

Meanwhile, Bristol did its damage in the third inning. A two-out RBI single scored the team's first run, and a fielding error later in the frame allowed a second run to cross for the Pirates. Bristol put up 10 hits and one walk in the game, leaving nine on base.

Next up for Danville is a six-game road swing, beginning with a three-game series in Burlington that kicks off on Thursday night.

