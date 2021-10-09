Cyclones Announce Training Camp Roster

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones announced the training camp roster as the organization continues preparing for the 2020-21 ECHL season. Due to continued safety protocols, all practices will be closed to the public.

MEDIA: Members of the media are welcome to attend practices at Heritage Bank Center, but most first contact Cyclones Director of PR and Broadcasting, Andrew Mossbrooks. In order to have locker room access for player and coach interviews, media members must have proof of full vaccination. Unvaccinated members of the media may also request to schedule zoom calls for players and coaches. Any member of the media interested in attending training camp practices may contact Andrew for the full practice schedule.

Please note: any players marked with an "@" represent those on amateur tryouts and players marked with an "®" are on an AHL contract with the Rochester Americans; Cincinnati's AHL affiliate.

Forwards (11): (@)Kyle Bollers, Louie Caporusso, Gianluca Esteves, (@)Mike Gornall, Yushiroh Hirano, Matt Mcleod, Mason Mitchell, Jesse Schultz, Jason Tackett, Justin Vaive, (@)Brett Van Os

Defensemen (8): Johnny Coughlin, Wyatt Ege, Sean Giles, (@)Samuel Hunter, Dajon Mingo, (@)Kyle Thacker, Jack Van Boekel, Colton Waltz

Goaltenders (3): (@)Tyler Johnson, (@)Stephen Mundinger, (®)Mat Robson

Rookie forwards (5): Bollers, Esteves, Gornall, Tackett, Van Os

Rookie defensemen (6): Ege, Giles, Hunter, Thacker, Van Boekel, Waltz

Rookie goaltenders (2): Johnson, Mundinger

Veterans (4): Caporusso, Mingo, Schultz, Vaive

The 2021-2022 season will kick off at Heritage Bank Center on Saturday, October 30. Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com !

