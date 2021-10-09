ECHL Transactions - October 9
October 9, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 9, 2021:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Cincinnati:
Tyler Johnson, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Nahuel Veyan, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
Cincinnati:
Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster
Add Matt Cairns, D assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster
Add Brendan Bonello, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster
South Carolina:
Add Victor Hadfield, D signed contract
Toledo:
Add Brandon Hawkins, F added to training camp roster
Tulsa:
Add Mason McDonald, G signed contract
