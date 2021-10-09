ECHL Transactions - October 9

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, October 9, 2021:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Cincinnati:

Tyler Johnson, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Nahuel Veyan, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

Cincinnati:

Add Mat Robson, G assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster

Add Matt Cairns, D assigned by Rochester, added to training camp roster

Add Brendan Bonello, G signed tryout agreement, added to training camp roster

South Carolina:

Add Victor Hadfield, D signed contract

Toledo:

Add Brandon Hawkins, F added to training camp roster

Tulsa:

Add Mason McDonald, G signed contract

