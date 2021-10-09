Steelheads Reveal 2021 Training Camp Roster

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud members of the ECHL, have announced the starting roster for the 2021 Training Camp as hockey returns to the Treasure Valley for the first time since March 2020.

The camp roster consists of 17 players, including 10 forwards, five defensemen and two goaltenders. 11 players have rookie eligibility, two skaters hold veteran status, and six players have appeared in at least one game with the Steelheads. Seven signings announced prior to the 2021-22 season are currently attending AHL training camps.

The Steelheads begin their first practice today inside Idaho Central Arena, and all practices throughout training camp will be on their home ice as well as the team's lone home preseason game.

2021 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards (10): Zack Andrusiak, Luc Brown, Nick Ford (PTO), Colton Kehler, Colby McAuley, Will Merchant, David Norris, Jake Pappalardo, Zach Walker, A.J. White

Defensemen (5): Clint Filbrandt (TO), Casey Johnson, Michael Prapavessis, Matt Stief, Evan Wardley

Goaltenders (2): Jake Kupsky, Kris Oldham (PTO)

The Steelheads open the 2021-22 season at Idaho Central Arena on Friday, Oct. 22 at 7:10 p.m. as part of a home-and-home Opening Weekend against the Utah Grizzlies. The two will also meet in a home-and-home preseason weekend beginning on Friday, Oct. 15 at Idaho Central Arena.

The Steelheads 25th Anniversary Reunion Game kicks off the 2021-22 season on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. at Idaho Central Arena! Season tickets and flex plans are available ahead of the Home Opener on Friday, Oct. 22. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for the return of hockey to Downtown Boise! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and more on ECHL TV.

