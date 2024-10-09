Cutters Team up with Kellanova to Benefit Central PA Food Bank

October 9, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters in Pop-Tarts branded caps and jerseys

The Williamsport Crosscutters partnered with Kellanova to hold a special Salute to Pop-Tarts Night this season at Journey Bank Ballpark. The Kellanova plant in Muncy, Pa. produces 600,000 Pop-Tarts every day.

The special night included Pop-Tarts trivia, retro TV commercials on the video board and other Pop-Tarts related fun. Additionally, all fans attending the game received a free package of Pop-Tarts and had the opportunity to win a year's supply of the iconic treat.

The game also featured a professional baseball first, with Cutters players and coaches wearing specially designed Pop-Tarts branded caps and jerseys that were auctioned to fans. Auction proceeds benefitted the Central PA Food Bank.

The jersey and cap auction resulted in a donation of over $6,800 to assist the charity in their mission of fighting hunger, improving lives and strengthening communities.

