Cutters Open 2022 Season Thursday

May 31, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters 2022 season, presented by UPMC, is set to begin this Thursday, June 2 when the team hosts the rival State College Spikes at 6:35pm. The Cutters are also home Saturday and Sunday against State College.

The Crosscutters previously announced new game times for the upcoming season with all Monday-Saturday games starting at 6:35pm. Sunday's feature a 4:05pm first pitch with the exception of a 6:05pm start on June 12. Main gates open 1 hour prior to game time. The 2022 season will feature 40 home games, more than ever before, along with the debut of a new $700,000 video board at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

The season also marks year two of the MLB Draft League. The league, run by Major League Baseball in association with Prep Baseball Report, features top draft-eligible players from across the country.

Here is the rundown of the Cutters season opening series;

Thursday, June 2 vs. State College Spikes - 6:35pm

- Opening Night 2022. Presented by UPMC & WILQ.

- Schedule Magnet Giveaway. First 1,000 fans.

- Thirsty Thursday. Enjoy $3 domestic pints & $1 off craft beer pints till 8pm.

- Thank-You Thursday. Presented by American Legion Post 104, Hamilton-Patriot & MSG Sean Thomas Foundation. Two free Stadium Reserved tickets for veterans & active-duty military with ID. Offer only available in-person at the Cutters box office.

Saturday, June 4 vs. State College Spikes - 6:35pm

- Post-Game Fireworks. Presented by 93.3 WBZD along with Best Western & ZY Pyrotechnics.

- Knoebels Kids Night. The first 200 kids age 12 and under get a free Knoebels Bargain Night ticket.

Sunday, June 5 vs. State College Spikes - 4:05pm

- Baseball Bingo. Presented by Shop Vac. 10 fans will win a new Shop Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+.

- Kids Run the Bases. Presented by Commonwealth Charter Academy. After the game, all kids 12 and under get to run the bases.

Tickets for Opening Night and all 2022 home games start at $8 and are available at the Cutters Box Office at Muncy Bank Ballpark, online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 31, 2022

Cutters Open 2022 Season Thursday - Williamsport Crosscutters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.