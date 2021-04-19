Cutters Offering Fan Cutouts at Historic Bowman Field

With state mandated capacity limits and social distancing expected to be part of the Williamsport Crosscutters upcoming season, the team has announced the availability of Fan Cutouts for the 2021 campaign.

Whether you are able to be at the ballpark or not, Cutters fans far and wide have the opportunity to get season-long residence at Historic Bowman Field & visually support your Cutters with a personal Fan Cutout.

In addition to your own cutout, fans are encouraged to use the opportunity to do something special for friends, family members, pets & loved ones! While Williamsport Crosscutters branded attire is encouraged, any pro team attire is permitted.

All orders will be verified by the Williamsport Crosscutters. No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans, or other branding is allowed.

Fans wishing to order a cutout can do so by visiting crosscutters.com and following the easy step-by-step process. To have your cutout in the stands for Opening Night on May 25th, orders must be placed by May 13. Orders will still be taken following until June 30 and cutouts will continue to be added throughout the season.

All fans that purchase a cutout will be entered to win a Cutters Prize Pack including autographed memorabilia & other Crosscutters items. The winner will be randomly selected and contacted at the end of the season.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Tickets for Opening Night and other select games go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10am and can be ordered online, by phone or in-person at the Cutters Box Office.

