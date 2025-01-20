Cutters Hot Stove Banquet Raises over $15,000 for United Way

The Williamsport Crosscutters 17 th Hot Stove Banquet was held January 17 at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.

The event featured former Baltimore Oriole and NY Yankee Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina, Phillies 3rd Base Coach Dusty Wathan and Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian, along with auctions that featured a wealth of sports memorabilia.

The night also included the induction of the late Tom Dempsey, into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame. As a state representative, Dempsey was instrumental in securing state funding for renovations to Historic Bowman Field. The most notable being a $1.5 million rejuvenation that took place prior to the 2000 season which helped keep Minor League Baseball in Williamsport.

Bill Reifsnyder, a former Williamsport & Bucknell cross country standout, was honored as the 2025 inductee to the Williamsport Sports Walk. Reifsnyder was ranked the #2 road racer in the world in 1991 and was a two-time American Marathon champion, winning the title in 1989 and 1991.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening benefited the Lycoming County United Way who was presented with a check for $15,225.

The Crosscutters begin defense of their 2024 MLB Draft League title on June 4 in Trenton with the home opener slated for Friday, June 6 when they host the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. More information on season tickets, bonus books and mini-plans are available online at Crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters at (570) 326-3389.

