Cutters Honoring Frontline Heroes in 2021

The Williamsport Crosscutters are honoring essential workers during the upcoming 2021 season. The program, called Frontline Heroes, is presented by UPMC and will honor an essential worker in pregame ceremonies at every Cutters home game this season.

Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations Gabe Sinicropi stated, "As we all know, frontline and essential workers were all heroes, and continue to be, during the pandemic. If this was a normal year, we'd have a full night in their honor. But faced with very limited stadium capacity that was unfortunately impossible. In lieu of that, we will shine the spotlight on one of these extraordinary heroes each night to represent the countless essential workers who have continually gone above and beyond every day in our community."

To nominate your Frontline Hero, simply fill out the short online nomination form available at Crosscutters.com. Those chosen will receive;

4 tickets to the selected game

A $25 Cutters gift card

Recognition on the field prior to the game

& Ceremonial 1st pitch honors

Frontline and essential workers comprise numerous professions including but not limited to; medical personnel, teachers, fire and emergency personnel, police officers, service and hospitality workers, grocery and retail workers and many more. Nominations will remain open until all 34 available spots have been filled.

The 2021 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 25 at Historic Bowman Field as the Cutters begin play in the new MLB Draft League. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling (570) 326-3389. Tickets for Opening Night and all May and June games go on sale to the general public May 10 at 10am and can be ordered online, by phone or in-person at the Cutters Box Office.

