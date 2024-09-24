Cutters Donate to American Rescue Workers

The Williamsport Crosscutters recently presented the American Rescue Workers with a check for $8,265, representing the proceeds from the team's 50/50 raffles during the 2024 season. The nightly 50/50 raffle is presented by the Williamsport Crosscutters and the Pitch In Charitable Foundation, a non-profit foundation of professional baseball teams.

Cutters Vice-President Gabe Sinicropi stated, " We want to thank our fans for their overwhelming support of our 50/50 raffle again this past season. The work that the American Rescue Workers do is so vital to so many in our community and the Williamsport Crosscutters are pleased to continue helping them in the 90th year of their mission."

This represents the eighth straight season that the team has donated it's 50/50 proceeds to the American Rescue Workers. In the past eight seasons, the Williamsport Crosscutters have donated over $60,000 to ARW through the foundation's 50/50 raffle.

