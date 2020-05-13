Cutters 5K Race Canceled Due to COVID-19

Out of an abundance of caution, the Williamsport Crosscutters and Hope Enterprises have jointly announced the cancelation of this year's Cutters 5K Race originally scheduled to for June 27.

"While this is one of our signature charity events and important to The Hope Foundation, the race committee unanimously felt that this decision was the appropriate one given the situation related to COVID-19," stated Gabe Sinicropi Cutters Vice President of Marketing and Public Relations.

Proceeds from the event, which has been held for the past nine years, benefit The Hope Foundation. Last year's Cutters 5K attracted almost 200 participants and raised over $21,000. Hope's President and CEO Rob Labatch said, "We are grateful for the support of the Williamsport Crosscutters and look forward to the continuation of our partnership in 2021."

An update on the Williamsport Crosscutters 2020 season is expected to be released in the coming weeks. Fans can find the latest news and information online at crosscutters.com as well as Cutters social media channels.

