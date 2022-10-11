Curve Reveal 25th Season Logo for 2023 Campaign at Peoples Natural Gas Field

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, are pleased to celebrate 25 seasons of Curve baseball at Peoples Natural Gas Field in 2023 and announced on Monday their 25th Anniversary Logo.

The logo features a silver and red design representing the team's Silver Season and the team's signature red theme showing the organization's driving passion for winning and success on and off the field. The ribbons on the logo display numbers from the team's previous and current uniform designs above an outline of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania that features many of the popular elements of baseball in Curve, PA with an outline of PNG Field and the rolling mountains that make for one of the most aesthetically pleasing settings in minor league baseball.

The 25th season of Curve Baseball will feature premium giveaways that celebrate the rich history of the team across 69 home games beginning on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Season Ticket packages for the 2023 season are on sale now, for more information on packages, click here. Flex books, group tickets, mini plans, as well as a full 2023 schedule with game times will be made available later.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

