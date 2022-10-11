Rumble Ponies Announce 2023 Schedule

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, will open the 2023 season on Thursday April 6th on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate). The Rumble Ponies home opener will be on Tuesday April 11th against the Somerset Patriots as part of a 138-game schedule in the Eastern League. Specific game times will be announced at a later date.

The home-opening series will be one of two times the Rumble Ponies Double-A Subway Series counterparts travel to Mirabito Stadium. The New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate will also play a three-game series in Binghamton coming out of the All-Star break July 14th through the 16th.

As part of a 69-game home schedule, the Rumble Ponies will also be at home for Mother's Day (May 14th vs. Hartford, Colorado Rockies Double-A Affiliate), Father's Day (June 18th vs. Portland), Independence Day Eve (July 3rd vs. Hartford), as well as the weekends prior to Memorial Day and Labor Day. The season will conclude on Sunday September 17th at Mirabito Stadium against the Reading Fightin Phils (Philadelphia Phillies Double-A Affiliate).

2023 will mark the Rumble Ponies 31st consecutive season as the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets.

Season tickets for the 2023 campaign are currently on sale at www.BINGRP.com, over the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium. Fans who place a deposit before November 18th will receive a Limited-Edition Francisco Álvarez Bobblehead.

