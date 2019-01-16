Curve Postpone National Anthem Tryouts in Somerset

January 16, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release





CURVE, Pa. - This Saturday's Altoona Curve National Anthem Auditions at the Somerset Courthouse have been postponed due to a substantial winter storm that is forecasted to move through West Central Pennsylvania over the weekend.

The Somerset auditions will now be held on Saturday, February 9 at the originally scheduled location, the Somerset Courthouse. Singing tryouts will take place from 10 a.m. through noon with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Tryouts in Altoona will take place, as scheduled, on Saturday, February 2 at Logan Valley Mall. Registration for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. and the auditions will begin at 10 a.m. and run until noon.

The Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, open their home schedule on Thursday, April 11 at 6 p.m. against the Akron RubberDucks. Season Tickets, Mini Plans and Flex Books are currently on sale by phone at 877.99.CURVE, online at AltoonaCurve.com or in person at the Peoples Natural Gas Field offices. The Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from January 16, 2019

Curve Postpone National Anthem Tryouts in Somerset - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.