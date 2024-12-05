Curve Charities Gala Set to Return on Saturday, February 8

December 5, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - Altoona Curve Charities, a 501c3 organization, are pleased to announce the return of the Curve Charities Gala on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Altoona Grand Hotel.

The fundraiser features a special appearance from Curve alumnus and former Pittsburgh Pirate Ian Snell as well as a silent auction featuring sports memorabilia and several Curve-related items.

"We could not be happier to bring back the Curve Charities Gala in 2025," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "This was a great event in 2023 and we are excited to feature some of the past and present grant recipients from Curve Charities and to showcase their projects and achievements at this event."

Snell, who set Altoona's franchise record for strikeouts in a single season with 142 in 2004, played seven seasons in the Major Leagues with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. After making six starts with Altoona in 2003, he went 11-7 with a 3.16 ERA in 26 starts in 2004, also setting the franchise record with two complete game shutouts. He made his Major League debut in 2004 after his strong campaign with the Curve. In his career, Snell won 38 games with a 4.80 ERA and 639 strikeouts in 803.2 innings pitched.

The Mardi Gras themed gala will take place at the Altoona Grand Hotel, located at 1 Sheraton Drive in Altoona, with doors opening at 5:00 p.m. and dinner at 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available for $50 through February 7 and include dinner and a limited open bar. The event will conclude at 10:00 p.m. 50/50 and rip tickets will be available for purchase with cash only.

Sponsorship opportunities are available, and packages include unique advertising opportunities, a package of tickets to the Gala as well as access to a Pre-event VIP reception for attending representatives. For more information on Sponsorship opportunities, including pricing, contact Jess Bowen at JKnott@altoonacurve.com

Altoona Curve Charities is a 501(c)(3) organization devoted to supporting local youth programs and organizations that promote exercise, health, activity and education for the betterment of youth and community. Altoona Curve Charities provides support to local organizations for the betterment of Altoona and the surrounding areas.

Altoona Curve Charities enables the Altoona Curve to support more programs that align with our mission. Charitable contributions of both time and funds will allow for continued expansion of our existing community relations department programs both in Altoona and the surrounding area.

For tickets and more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from December 5, 2024

Curve Charities Gala Set to Return on Saturday, February 8 - Altoona Curve

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.